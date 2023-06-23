Two more signings arrive for Malaga CF

A. Góngora Compartir Copiar enlace

The squad rebuild continued at Malaga this week as two new players arrived at La Rosaleda to sign deals with the club: midfielder Juanpe and goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

The former, 27, joins from Lugo, who were also relegated to the third tier. The latter, meanwhile, is 29 and signed from Mirandés on Thursday having completed his medical.