Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alfonso Herrero. SUR
Two more signings arrive for Malaga CF

Two more signings arrive for Malaga CF

A. Góngora

Friday, 23 June 2023, 12:02

Compartir

The squad rebuild continued at Malaga this week as two new players arrived at La Rosaleda to sign deals with the club: midfielder Juanpe and goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

The former, 27, joins from Lugo, who were also relegated to the third tier. The latter, meanwhile, is 29 and signed from Mirandés on Thursday having completed his medical.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad