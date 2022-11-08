Malaga CF women win three major awards for their performance last season Two players and the team's former head coach received recognition at the Premios Golsmedia

Malaga CF women were the winners of three awards at the 2nd Premios Goalmedia, a prize ceremony aimed at choosing the best players and coaches that play in the lower tiers of Spanish football.

María Arrabal won the award for best goalkeeper last season, while her teammate Sonia Torralvo was chosen as the best player of the division. Ayala also won for best coach for his work when he was at the Blue and Whites last season.

Malaga's 2021-2022 campaign was an oustanding one. The team finished at the top of the league, winning their group in the third tier, but the restructuring of the lower divisions meant that they stayed in the same division despite their success.