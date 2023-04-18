Sheikh Al-Thani vows 'never' to put Malaga CF up for sale There has been reported interest in buying the club from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani's social media posts are constant and often confusing. However, on one topic, his opinion has always been constant: Malaga CF is not for sale.

The ousted club president and majority owner has always rejected any offers he has received and, on Monday, his message was defiant: "I will never, ever put Malaga up for sale".

This forceful response via his Twitter account @ANAALThani came after the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), his compatriot Nasser Al-Khelaifi, hinted at his interest in taking over Malaga should it ever go up for sale.

Al-Thani refuted this and went even further, comparing the club to a member of his family - "a son or daughter" - making it very clear that he will retain his ties to the club for as long as possible.

Pending legal action

How long that will be the case remains to be seen, with the outcome of two court battles still pending.

On the one hand is the Supreme Court's verdict on whether Al-Thani has to divide his shares (97 per cent of the total) with BlueBay. The hotel group has a long-standing claim that the sheikh reneged on an agreement to give them 49 per cent of his shares.

Meanwhile, there are also criminal proceedings (which have meant the club has been in administration for the last three years) pending to determine what crimes, if any, the Al-Thani family are guilty of, including money laundering and misappropriation of club funds.