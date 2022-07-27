More than 14,000 season ticket holders have already signed up at Malaga CF The arrival of new signings has helped boost the football club's campaign, with more than last year's figure, and 1,500 more Fieles Malaguistas (Malaga Faithful) who aren't yet members

It's still unclear what the ceiling will be for the number of season ticket holders Malalga FC will have. SUR has learnt that the club has so far sold more than 14,000 season tickets. It does seem that there has been a new impetus to sign up with the arrival of the new signings, with Rubén Castro as the main attraction, and the excitement that the team is awakening amongst the fans, despite the fact that pre-season results haven't been encouraging.

It remains to be seen how the team will look in the end, with the possibility that some more quality signings will be brought in that could be attractive to the fans. Although Malaga are not one of the favourites for promotion to the First Division, the aspirations of the Blue and Whites are changing and some players are already talking publicly about seeking promotion.

According to these new figures, there is a large group of Fieles Malaguistas (Malaga Faithful) who have yet to become season ticket holders. They retain their membership number and have access to club discounts but can´t attend matches. It is assumed that many of them will become season ticket holders in the coming weeks particularly once the squad line up is finalised.