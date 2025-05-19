Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Malaga players following Saturday's win over Sporting. Ñito Salas
Rival&#039;s slip-up sees Malaga CF secure safety with two games to spare
Malaga CF

Rival's slip-up sees Malaga CF secure safety with two games to spare

The Costa del Sol side will play in Spain's second tier for another season after Eldense and Castellón drew on Sunday

Antonio Góngora

Monday, 19 May 2025, 14:05

Malaga CF have officially avoided relegation with two matches still to play, following a 2–2 draw between Eldense and Castellón on Sunday evening.

The draw leaves Eldense eight points behind Malaga, with only six left to play for, leaving them facing almost certain relegation.

Sergio Pellicer's side had already taken a major step towards safety with a 2–1 win over Sporting Gijón at La Rosaleda on Saturday but needed results elsewhere to make it mathematically certain.

Malaga’s recent home form, including three consecutive wins, has been crucial in securing their place in the division, especially after a turbulent period earlier in the season.

Safety means that the club hierarchy can now finally plan for next season, knowing which division they will be competing in.

