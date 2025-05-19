Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The young forward removed his shirt to celebrate his two goals. Ñito Salas
Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
The academy product overturned a second-half deficit with two sensational goals, leaving Sergio Pellicer's side on the brink of Segunda survival

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Monday, 19 May 2025, 08:52

A stunning brace from academy star Chupete helped Malaga CF take a huge step towards securing their status in Segunda División as they sealed a dramatic 2–1 comeback victory over Sporting Gijón.

The hosts entered the match at La Rosaleda on Saturday under pressure, knowing a win would all but confirm their survival. Coach Sergio Pellicer opted for continuity, sticking with the same tactical setup that had produced recent success.

With only two enforced changes — Dani Sánchez was unavailable due to injury and Galilea was suspended — Malaga lined up with a back three and the tireless Antoñito once again deployed as wing-back.

The opening stages saw Malaga assert early dominance, pushing forward with intensity and ambition. Chupete had the first clear chance after 15 minutes, but his shot from inside the box lacked power and was easily saved.

But despite controlling possession, Malaga couldn't convert their momentum into a lead, while Sporting grew into the game midway through the first half, forcing a strong save from Alfonso Herrero shortly before the break.

After the restart, Malaga came out firing, nearly scoring within moments as David Larrubia’s header crashed off the crossbar.

Yet, it was Sporting who struck first — Juan Otero rose highest to meet a deep cross from the right and gave the visitors a 1–0 lead with a well-placed header, silencing the home crowd after 59 minutes.

Quick response

But the response was swift. Just eight minutes later, Larrubia ignited La Rosaleda with a moment of brilliance, beating his marker with quick feet and delivering a low cross that Chupete met with an audacious backheel finish, possibly Malaga’s best of the season, to level the scores and reignite the stadium’s energy.

With seven minutes remaining, the match finely poised and tension rising, Chupete struck again. Latching onto a pass over the top from Víctor García, the young forward capitalised on some hesitant defending, keeping his composure to beat goalkeeper Rubén Yáñez and seal a crucial victory.

The win lifts Malaga to 52 points, leaving only a remote mathematical risk of relegation.

