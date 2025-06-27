Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga fans. SUR
Málaga CF

Pre-season Oxford United friendly awaits

The fixture is expected to be Malaga's penultimate friendly before facing Real Betis in the Trofeo Costa del Sol at La Rosaleda stadium on 9 August

SUR

Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:12

Malaga will travel to face Oxford United on Wednesday 2 August (3pm Spanish time) at the 13,000-capacity Kassam Stadium in Oxford as part of their preparations for the upcoming Segunda season.

The hosts finished 17th in the EFL Championship, England's second tier, and will also face Leganés days earlier.

The fixture is expected to be Malaga's penultimate friendly before facing Real Betis in the Trofeo Costa del Sol at La Rosaleda stadium on 9 August.

Malaga are not planning a full training camp in England and will return to the Costa del Sol after the game.

