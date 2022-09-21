Head coach Pablo Guede and Malaga CF part ways after dreadful start to the season The Argentine's performance at the helm of the Blue and Whites saw his team lose five of the opening six league games

Head coach Pablo Guede and Malaga CF have decided to part ways, the club announced in a brief statement released on Tuesday night. Under the Argentine, the Blue and Whites have had a bad start to the season, losing five of their six games and winning just once.

In the statement, Malaga highlighted how they came to an "amicable agreement to end his contract" and that Guede had put the future of his job in the hands of the club.

Malaga also "sincerely thanked" Guede for his dedication, work, professionalism and commitment with the club; as well as his 'malaguismo' and love for the club.

A replacement for Guede has been found in Pepe Mel, and Malaga are working to make the the announcement as soon as possible. The Blue and Whites next play against Villarreal B at La Rosaleda on Saturday at 6.30pm