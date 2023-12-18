Nine-man Malaga CF hold on to claim a valuable win

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 18 December 2023, 08:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF go into the winter break in a healthy position, just five points off top spot in Primera RFEF, following an action-packed 2-1 win against Algeciras at La Rosaleda on Sunday night.

Despite missing ten first-team players to injury and an overwhelming need to win to maintain pace with the top teams, the hosts dominated the game. They pressed relentlessly from the start and created numerous scoring opportunities.

It didn't take long for ﻿Jokin Gabilondo to open the scoring: in the 24th minute, he pounced in the area when a cross from the left was only partially cleared, slotting the ball through the crowd and into the back of the net.

The full-back then celebrated the goal with coach Sergio Pellicer, who recently lost his father.

Pellicer acknowledges the support of the home crowd. Migue Fernández

For the rest of the half, visiting keeper Lucho was kept incredibly busy and he was on hand twice to deny Dioni a goal. The Colombian also showed incredible reflexes to pull off a close-range double save from youngster Izan Merino.

Two red cards

Malaga's dominance threatened to be derailed in the second half when both teams had to restart a player light after Genaro, for the hosts, and Iván Turrillo, for the visitors, received red cards for an altercation in the tunnel during the break.

But despite Algeciras clawing back some momentum, the next goal in the game went to Malaga when Roberto, who had hit the post from range just after the break, slid to connect with Gabilondo's cross from the right to make it 2-0.

That said, Algeciras's attempted late comeback was aided by Malaga going down to nine men when Dioni picked up his second yellow for a petulant foul with just four minutes left on the clock.

Just one minute later, forward Pimienta squeezed the ball past Alfonso Herrero to set up a tense finale during which Einar Galilea was required to clear a stoppage-time effort off the line after Herrero collided with his own player.

Ultimately, though, the hosts pulled through and reclaimed third spot going into the winter break. Malaga won't play again now until 2 January when the side travel to take on Intercity.