Niño celebrates one of his goals. Marilú Báez
New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF

Sergio Pellicer's side cruised to victory (5-0) in their first pre‑season friendly of the summer, with their debutant striker scoring twice in just 30 minutes

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 07:54

Malaga CF began their pre‑season with a resounding 5‑0 win over provincial neighbours Antequera CF on Saturday evening at the main pitch of their academy in Arraijanal.

The friendly was held behind closed doors except for youngsters from partner clubs and their families, with around 500 watching.

Coach Sergio Pellicer mixed regulars with squad players while Antequera, now managed by Abel Gómez, fielded several new signings.

Malaga, sharper from an extra week of training, took control early on. After chances for Rafa and Lobete, Chupete opened the scoring in the 24th minute, firing home from inside the area.

David Larrubia then added a fine volley on 35 minutes to double the lead.

Immediate impact

The second half saw more changes and the introduction of debutant Adrián Niño, who immediately impressed. In the 51st minute he struck a spectacular effort off the bar and in, then on 69 minutes finished calmly from Joaquín’s assist.

Dani Lorenzo, returning from a long injury, completed the rout in the 81st minute.

Pellicer’s side will now face a tougher test next Saturday against Almeria.

