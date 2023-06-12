More than 60 people set to lose their jobs as Malaga CF announce redundancies With relegation to the third tier, the club must make up for an enormous drop-off in revenues

More than 60 people could lose their jobs at Malaga CF, SUR understands, after the club announced last week that it would be implementing a redundancy programme (ERE) following the side's relegation to the third tier.

Last Thursday, Malaga CF issued a brief statement announcing the need to adapt to "a new reality" in Primera RFEF and to "take painful measures" to secure the club's financial viability outside professional-level football.

The statement added that negotiations with staff representatives would begin "in the coming days".

The number of people who will lose their jobs will depend on the outcome of these negotiations. SUR sources believe that the opening proposal will include more than 60 dismissals, though many of those are only hired for a few hours of work per week. The total number of full-time employees involved is believed to be around 40, divided between the offices and the sporting side.

A massive loss of earnings

Malaga's relegation to Primera RFEF, Spain's semi-professional third tier, will see enormous financial losses for the club.

The Blue and Whites will lose around 6.5 million euros in television rights (in Primera RFEF the figure will be around 300,000 euros). A similar figure will be lost in advertising too.

And while it's expected that the club's fans will continue to show their support through season ticket purchases, income from this stream will also inevitably be diminished.

A final decision on the number and the identity of those to be laid off, and the compensation they're due, is likely to be taken in the second half of July after a series of meetings between the club hierarchy and workers' representatives.