Malaga CF coach focused on new recruits despite win in showpiece preseason trophy Antequera were the opponents as the Trofeo Costa del Sol returned to La Rosaleda for the first time in six years

Borja Gutiérrez Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

"We're all expecting more signings." That was the message after Malaga CF picked up an unconvincing 2-1 win over Antequera in a showpiece friendly match on Saturday.

"The team is competing well, but we have to improve a lot of things because what awaits us [in the upcoming season] is going to be very tough," said coach Sergio Pellicer after his side's return to La Rosaleda for the first time since last season.

Pellicer predicted that the club would add 29-year-old left-back Víctor García to the squad - a free signing from Polish side Śląsk Wrocław that was indeed completed on Monday - but insisted that "we need more so that there's competition", especially given the recent and unexpected departures of Cristian and Álex Calvo.

"This is the reality of the club. Let's not forget that we had redundancies recently too. I can only say that on my part, I hope that there are no more departures."

A six-year hiatus

The Blue and Whites were competing in the Trofeo Costa del Sol, a preseason trophy making its return after a six-year absence.

The opponents for this exhibition match were local rivals Antequera, who will also be playing in Primera RFEF this upcoming season after their recent promotion.

Play was dominated by Malaga initially, but despite some moments of brilliance from players like Luca Sangalli and Dani Lorenzo, Sergio Pellicer's side lacked the finishing touch in the attacking third.

That changed after the break when the hosts broke the deadlock through Kevin. The forward took advantage of some slack defending of Alfonso Herrero's long ball to volley home the opener.

Loren then doubled his team's lead, pouncing on a rebound from a freekick in the 75th minute.

However, Antequera gained confidence as the match progressed and Destiny, formerly of El Palo, managed to score the first goal Malaga have conceded this summer - via a header.

Pellicer's team remain undefeated so far this preseason having played various opponents of differing levels and will take on Antequera again, plus Melilla, in a mini triangular tournament at El Maulí on 16 August.

They will also take on San Fernando this Wednesday at the Malaga Football Federation (7.30pm) before travelling to take on Algeciras at the Nuevo Mirador on Saturday (8pm).