Malaga CF take unpopular decision to cash in on two promising youngsters The club is set to bank two million euros for Cristian and Álex Calvo, who were two bright lights in a terrible campaign last year

With just three weeks to go before the start of the Primera RFEF season, Malaga CF have decided to cash in on two of their most talented young players, Cristian and Álex Calvo.

Left full-back Cristian, 22, who unexpectedly shot to prominence in the second half of the season (22 starts), will join Eibar after two months of negotiations. Malaga will receive half a million euros for 60 per cent of his economic rights, potentially rising to one million euros if performance-related objectives are met and Eibar gain promotion to La Liga.

The second outgoing transfer this week was a little more unexpected: 19-year-old Álex Calvo will head to Andorra after the club received an offer of up to 1.5 million euros for the winger who will see his salary increase tenfold.

While it's an unpopular move among fans to sell two players who looked set to be a key part of the new squad, two million euros for two players who have until now been peripheral figures has proven to be too good to refuse.