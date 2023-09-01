Malaga CF pocket two million euros as former Academy player Iván Jaime joins Porto

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF have just received a very welcome windfall after former Academy graduate Iván Jaime, now 22, completed a move from Famalicão to Portuguese rivals FC Porto.

Having inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause when the sale to Famalicão was completed in the summer of 2020, the Blue and Whites will receive two million euros as their share of the 10-million-euro transfer fee.

Malaga will receive the money in four payments of half a million euros, arriving on 30 October of each year until 2026. However, the club can choose to use the entire amount immediately for signings or other investments if desired.

That said, the windfall may not stop there. The transfer to Porto was for 90 per cent of the player's rights. This therefore means that Malaga would still pocket an additional 20 per cent of the remaining 10 per cent should it be sold in the future.

Conservative expenditure

Despite this cash injection, there are no plans for any extravagant expenditure from Malaga.

The club's administrator, José María Muñoz, aims to manage the funds in a sustainable manner to ensure the financial health of the club, especially if the team doesn't achieve a quick return to professional football.

Sporting director Loren Juarros also supports this approach, emphasising the formation of a cohesive and harmonious group rather than making large individual signings and remain open to the idea of signing free agents after the transfer window shuts if necessary.