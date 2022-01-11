Malaga to play Puskas Academy in a friendly The game will be played against the Hungarians on Friday as the Blue and Whites have no competitive matches scheduled

Malaga will play Hungarian team Puskas Academy on Friday, 14 January in a bid to maintain fitness levels, as the league comes to a halt over the weekend due to Copa del Rey fixtures, which the team has already been knocked out of.

The match, which will be played at La Rosaleda at 11am, will be useful to the Andalusians as a way to give game time to players returning from injury and to new signings Vadillo and Febas, as well as giving head coach José Alberto the chance to try new formations and strategies.

The squad will train every day leading up to the tie and will subsequently have the weekend off. Those who started Malaga's last game against Sporting Gijón had a recovery session on Monday, while the rest of the players trained normally, including the two new signings.

The Blue and Whites will therefore have almost two whole weeks until their next match against UD Ibiza on 22 January, which will give José Alberto even more time to regain injured players and welcome possible new signings.