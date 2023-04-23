Malaga CF increase pressure on relegation rivals with 2-0 victory away to Lugo The Blue and Whites struck two goals in as many minutes to secure their third win in a row

Rubén Castro and Fran Villalba celebrate Malaga CF's second goal against Lugo.

Malaga CF have come away with three crucial points after their 2-0 win away to Lugo this Sunday afternoon, 23 April.

Two goals in quick succession just before half-time helped the sky blues to just their ninth victory of the season at the Estadio Anxo Carro.

Malaga's Rubén Castro silenced the home crowd in the 32nd minute, finishing off Pablo Chavarría's tense cross from the right with an accurate header.

The Canary Islands' striker then assisted the next goal two minutes later when his back pass set up Fran Villalba who headed home for the Boquerones.

It's the third victory in a row for Malaga CF, who still languish dangerously in the relegation zone at 19th place with 39 points.

With five games remaining for the season only two points separates them from safety.

The fight to avoid relegation continues on Monday 1 May at La Rosaleda stadium when Malaga CF host 13th-placed Huesca.