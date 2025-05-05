Malaga CF head towards safety after crucial home game at La Rosaleda

Antonio Góngora Malaga Monday, 5 May 2025, 12:00 Compartir

This is a different Malaga CF, the one from the first round, with good energy. The team won against Granada at the weekend in a great game from start to finish. The players overpowered their opponents in all areas and were the deserved winners of a match that was spectacular due to the atmosphere at La Rosaleda and the importance of the points. This second home win in a row launches Sergio Pellicer's team towards safety from the drop, which was already very close after a losing streak that stressed out their loyal fans.

A penalty from Antoñito, brilliantly taken, was enough to take the game and the three points. While Malaga CF had plenty of opportunities to put the game to bed, their opponents only threatened on isolated occasions. Malaga's leap in the standings is impressive, almost definitive, almost leaving the threat of relegation behind.

Malaga's players once again demonstrated their commitment to the team. In the game on Saturday, they wore their mothers' surname on their backs in homage to Día de la Madre (Mother's Day in Spain): Peinador (Herrero), Campillo (Antoñito), Domínguez (Murillo), Monte (Nelson), Azaceta (Galilea), Sánchez (Dani Sánchez), Benítez (Luismi), Rodríguez (Izan), Romano (Larrubia), Cienfuegos (Lobete), Rubio (Chupete), Medina (Puga), Valero (Manu Molina), Marín (Víctor), Rojano (Dioni) and Cordeiro (Rahmani).

Pellicer almost replicated his plan from the previous week against Castellón. He brought on Nelson in place of the suspended Pastor and opted for Luismi, leaving Manu Molina, who had not performed well in previous games, on the bench. With three centre-backs and Antoñito as a wing back, the coach was once again looking to stop a strong opponent in a match that started with the home side pressing hard, boosted by their fans in a packed Rosaleda stadium.

The first chances came, but without success at the start. Lobete, Chupete and Antoñito tried to score, all of their attempts missed or saved by Granada's goalkeeper. Granada reacted timidly, without any real opportunity for them to strike back.

In action on the right, Chupete entered the box and in a recovery of the ball he was the subject of a penalty. Antoñito, with his usual coolness and determination, took the penalty. He fooled Mariño and put Malaga ahead, driving the fans crazy in the La Rosaleda stands. But then came more chances for the home side, who took the measure of their opponents and searched for another goal, although the score would not change in the minutes remaining until the break (Antoñito had another shot from a low free kick).

Higher work rate

Pellicer was winning the tactical game against Escribá, but Granada had the obligation to take a step forward. And they tried to do so at the start of the second half, but Malaga's work rate was higher and more effective in all areas of the pitch. This was the key to the match. The home side's pressure was suffocating, not allowing their opponents to think. Malaga were superior and the fans were once again enjoying themselves, although the pace of the Granada side was increasing. In fact, they had some chances to equalise.

It was clear that the end of the game would be evenly balanced and that Malaga would be facing a final sprint from a wounded opponent in their quest for promotion. With fresh players on both sides, the tactical game reached its decisive moment. Granada, in a hurry, were finding it difficult to reach Herrero's goal area, and were looking for long, direct balls, with Borja Bastón trying to become a reference point up front. Although Rahmani had the chance to put the game to bed at the end, the ball went just wide.

Malaga CFshowed their skill in achieving a victory in a great game, well-planned by the coach and played to perfection by his team, who have definitely recovered from their losing streak.