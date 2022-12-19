Malaga finally shine as a team The side achieved a much-needed win on Sunday night against visitors Alavés

Malaga players celebrate the goal that was enough to win the game. / NAVALPHOTO

Malaga CF finally put on a shining performance at La Rosaleda on Sunday night, winning 1-0 against visitors Alavés.

The three points still leave the Blue and Whites second-bottom of the Second Division, although three-points clear of bottom side Ibiza and just two points away from getting out of the relegation zone.

1 Malaga 0 Alavés

The only goal of the game came from Malaga's Chavarria in minute 50. The Argentinian, along with teammate and compatriot Burgos, celebrated with their country's flag, following Argentina's World Cup win a few hours earlier.

This was a different Malaga from the side seen earlier this season; they put on the pressure and showed intensity and persistence, faced by a strong Alavés who kept them on their toes.

The Blue and Whites' confident peformance gives rise to a certain optimism for the coming games after their disastrous start to the season.

Nearly 15,000 spectators were in La Rosaleda on Sunday to witness this much-needed victory.