Malaga earn a hard-fought point away at Eibar Despite unavailable players and two penalties against them, the Blue and Whites competed for the win until the end

Malaga came back from their trip to northern Spain with a hard-fought point after drawing 2-2 with Eibar. The Blue and Whites continue their winless form away from home, but battled for the win until the end and showed a brave face following a turbulent few weeks.

Coach José Alberto had very limited resources going into this game, with only 19 eligible players at his disposal. Because of this, Malaga would play a 4-1-4-1 that actually worked out quite well. Dani Lorenzo, his first time in the starting XI, was brought in to help Paulino, just ahead of Escassi in midfield.

This slight change in play allowed Malaga to open the scoring within the first ten minutes, thanks to Sekou Gassama finishing off a well-rehearsed play that started on Victor Gómez's wing.

The Blue and Whites' goal shook Eibar to the core, and the hosts took a while to kick-start their performance. Malaga were impressive, although lacked fluidity going forward.

It wouldn't be long before the game flipped on its head. Eibar, after some questionable defending on Malaga's part, were given a penalty in the 25th minute and brought things level before going on to score their second just a couple of minutes later.

The second half didn't bring many changes to the direction the match was going in, and the hosts even had the chance to score another after being awarded another penalty, which was missed.

Dani Lorenzo started to grow as the minutes wore on, and his performance was overshadowed by Hicham's return. The Moroccan, injured since December 2020, came on for Lorenzo and changed the game for the visitors.

Hicham destroyed Eibar defenders on his wing, putting genuine fear into their chances of taking all three points. Not only did he reactivate the whole team, but also played his part in Malaga's second goal, essentially doing all the hard work to gift Brandon the ball and give the Blue and Whites an important result on the road.