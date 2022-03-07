Malaga earn a crucial win away from home The team finally pulled their socks up, kept their hosts at bay and only suffered after conceding in the 89th minute

Malaga finally put an end to their two-month, winless run on Sunday after they defeated Amorebieta, who are in the relegation zone, 2-1. This well-earned win now puts the club ten points clear of the drop zone and will inject the team with a dose of confidence going into the final stage of the season.

The Blue and Whites pulled their socks up, keeping their hosts at bay for much of the game and achieving a first victory under Natxo González, who had failed to guide the team to three points in his initial five games.

Malaga also saw a change in formation for this clash. With Escassi out through suspension, González opted for a 3-5-2, with the returning Juande joining Lombán and Peybernes at the back and with Vadillo playing just behind the two strikers in order to give him the space to move freely.

The Blue and Whites dominated possession, but neither Brandon, Vadillo or Febas took advantage of Chavarría's movements, and so the players seemed to aimlessly pass the ball around without creating any clear-cut chances.

But Brandon opened the scoring on the half hour mark when he was brought down inside the box by Iker Bilbao. The striker calmly slotted home the penalty to increase his tally to seven goals this season, with Malaga then neutralising any opposition threat for the rest of the half.

The Andalusians kept up the same display in the latter 45 minutes with a serious and convincing attitude that hadn't been seen in any of their most recent matches.

Juande, on his return from injury, would be the one to increase Malaga's lead seven minutes into the second half, taking advantage of Amorebieta's weakness in defending set pieces and heading the ball past the goalkeeper.

The Blue and Whites took full control of the game from that point, enjoying longer spells of possession and with their hosts physically unable to keep up.

The Andalusians did seem to lose concentration towards the end, conceding with just five minutes left, but they did enough to see out the game and claim all three points.

Malaga's next game will be against a high-flying Ponferradina at La Rosaleda at 9pm on Saturday.