Malaga CF confirm signing of two new strikers

Jauregi (pictured) and Niño were both unveiled earlier this week.

Jorge Garrido Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:21

Malaga have officially completed the signings of Eneko Jauregi and Adrián Niño as they step up preparations for the new Segunda División campaign.

The club announced Jauregi's arrival on Monday and followed up on Tuesday with the capture of Niño, who had been strongly linked in recent weeks.

Jauregi, who turned 29 on Sunday, joins on a free after leaving Racing de Ferrol. The Basque striker, who scored six goals in each of his last two campaigns in the second tier, has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further season.

He trained for the first time with Sergio Pellicer's squad on Monday afternoon as the players gradually return following the summer break.

The second signing of the week was 21-year-old Niño, who cost Malaga around 400,000 euros for 50 per cent of his rights, making him the club's most significant outlay for seven years.

The forward joined from Atlético Madrid, signing until 2029 after completing a medical on Monday.

Malaga's social media channels released footage of Niño's first session with the squad, which unusually took place on the sand at El Palo beach, followed by his official unveiling at the stadium.

Malaga's revamped forward line now features Niño, Jauregi and Chupete, offering Pellicer a range of complementary options.

The side begin their pre‑season friendlies on Saturday as optimism builds ahead of the new campaign.