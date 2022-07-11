Malaga CF eye up more improvements to the squad After bringing in six new players, the Blue and Whites are now focused on signing essential reinforcements before the next phase of their pre-season preparations

After the first two weeks of preparations, which included the first training sessions of the pre-season and the arrival of some six new signings, Malaga's plans for the upcoming league campaign are now between 60 and 70% complete.

But the Blue and Whites still have at least two more signings planned after securing the backbone of the new and improved team, and strengthening the squad depth before starting the second phase of their pre-season plans on 20 July, with a ten-day training camp at an Estepona hotel.

Malaga want to officially confirm forward Álex Gallar, who they have already agreed personal terms with, though they are waiting for him to sort his contract termination with Girona.

Further defensive solidity

The club's other priority is to sign another high-quality defender who is solid and more mature, characteristics that fall in line with their other signings. This defensive player is key for the team, as head coach Pablo Guede will look to play with three centre-backs.

So far, Juanfran has come in to claim the right-back position and Bustinza has proven to be useful in several defensive positions; while Juande, Andrés Caro and Peybernes remain from last season, though the latter has been told by the club that he can leave, so another defender must be signed.

Rubén Yáñez has also been approached by Malaga in order to give goalkeeper Manolo Reina some competition for the upcoming season. Yáñez is willing to move to the Costa del Sol club, but must be allowed to leave by Getafe.