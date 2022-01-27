Malaga CF agree a deal with Natxo González as head coach The decision is set to be officially announced later today, Thursday, at La Rosaleda

Malaga is close to replacing José Alberto López and has agreed a deal with Natxo González to take over the reins until at least the end of the season. The club will announce his signing later today, Thursday, with González present at La Rosaleda.

Born in Vitoria (Basque Country), the 55-year-old has 132 games to his name in the Spanish second division, as he managed Alaves, Reus, Zaragoza and Deportivo. He's also been in charge of international clubs, such as Tondela, in Portugal and Bolívar, in Bolivia.

Natxo fits the hard-working characteristic in the second division that Malaga was looking for, though he is not as well known as other coaches that the club had enquired about. He also falls in line with the economical requisites that the club had set out to be able to make the managerial change.

Natxo González's best season as a head coach was during his time at Zaragoza, where he took them to the play-offs, although they were unsuccessful. In that Zaragoza team, one of the side's most important players was Aleix Febas, who signed with the Blue and Whites earlier this month.