Huijsen during a game with the under-21s. RFEF
Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up

Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up

The Bournemouth centre-back replaces the injured Íñigo Martínez for the upcoming double-header with the Netherlands

Jorge Garrido

Monday, 17 March 2025, 13:39

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has been called up to the senior Spain squad for the first time, replacing Íñigo Martínez, who suffered a knee injury during Barcelona’s match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

The defender was initially named in the under-21 squad but will now join Luis de la Fuente’s senior team for the upcoming Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Huijsen, 19, has strong links to Malaga, having moved to Marbella as a child and developed in Malaga’s academy before joining Juventus at 16.

After a loan spell at Roma, he signed for Bournemouth last summer and has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising centre-backs.

Standing at 1.97 metres, he has already scored twice in the Premier League and is known for his aerial ability and ball-playing skills.

Spain face the Netherlands in Rotterdam this Thursday before hosting the return leg in Valencia three days later (both 8.45pm).

