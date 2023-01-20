Malaga Femenino lucky to escape with just a 2-0 home defeat They now sit fifth in the Segunda RFEF Femenina table and next play away to Levante B

Málaga Femenino were outplayed and outclassed as they lost 2-0 to second-placed Atlético Baleares in Rincón de la Victoria last weekend.

Despite the clear difference in quality, it wasn't until the 60th minute that the visitors went ahead through Gutiérrez.

However, all hope was lost just 15 minutes later when Ruth Acedo conceded a penalty, converted by Cano.

Malaga's women's side now sit fifth in the Segunda RFEF Femenina table.

Their next match is away to Levante B on Sunday 22 January at 10am.