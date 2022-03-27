Disaster at La Rosaleda as Malaga lose again Huesca dealt a double blow to the Blue and Whites early in the second half, and the hosts couldn’t recover from it

Malaga CF were once again defeated at La Rosaleda on Sunday evening, losing 2-0 to Huesca at La Rosaleda. The hosts proved that a good defence is not often the best form of attack, as they continue struggling to create chances up front, despite defending well - save for a ten-minute lapse in concentration.

The main change was to the starting eleven, which saw up to three players swapped around since last week’s disaster against Fuenlabrada. Victor Gómez was out through suspension alongside Kevin with an illness, while Brandon was dropped for Roberto, as Natxo González looked for a fresh perspective in attack.

Malaga started off pressing forward, but Huesca found it easy enough to play around at the back and they even had their first two chances within the opening couple of minutes and both teams came more alive as the half wore on.

The Malaga players often combined with one another down the right-hand side, but neither their final passes nor their shots were ever accurate, and the opening 45 minutes ended goalless.

Double disaster

It would only take Huesca two minutes to take the lead in the second half. Malaga goalkeeper Dani Barrio clumsily let the ball slip from his hands, gifting the ball to the Huesca player, who passed to his teammate Mateu in the six-yard box and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

It was a shock to the system for the hosts. They couldn’t contain their opponents, who made it 2-0 just ten minutes later after two of their attackers danced their way between Malaga’s defence before finishing with a convincing shot that hit the back of the net.

The Andalusians didn’t give up though. After using all their substitutions, the hosts were already pushing high up the pitch and had a few opportunities, showing their eagerness to overturn the bad situation.

But all the effort in the world cannot change the lack of depth Malaga had, and the game finished 2-0. Crosses and passes were often too long or too short as the players seem to be out of sync, while their attempts were often too inaccurate or much too weak to threaten the goalkeeper.

The Blue and Whites would do well to sharpen their skills and and get their heads down going into the next match, which is against fifth-placed Girona away from home on 1 April at 9pm.