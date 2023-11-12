Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Haitam celebrates levelling the scores at Can Misses. Agencia LOF
Depleted Malaga CF bag a late point against promotion rivals
Football

Depleted Malaga CF bag a late point against promotion rivals

It was Haitam again, for the second consecutive week, who scored late for the Blue and Whites to claim a spirited draw

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 20:49

Compartir

For the second consecutive game, young Moroccan winger Haitam came to the rescue, helping Malaga CF to secure a 1-1 draw away at promotion rivals Ibiza on Sunday afternoon.

With seven key players missing for various reasons, the visitors, who came into the game trailing their hosts by two points, had to dig deep at Can Misses.

Despite the Blue and Whites being significantly weakened, Ibiza nonetheless showed their opponents respect in what was a very cagey first half with very few goal-scoring opportunities. In fact, Sergio Pellicer’s side even exhibited a degree of control, despite the lack of penalty-area action.

Agencia LOF
Imagen principal - Depleted Malaga CF bag a late point against promotion rivals
Imagen secundaria 1 - Depleted Malaga CF bag a late point against promotion rivals
Imagen secundaria 2 - Depleted Malaga CF bag a late point against promotion rivals

The closest either side came was when Ibiza keeper Patrick Sequeira spilled Jokin Gabilondo’s freekick, but Dioni, slightly impeded by former Malaga man Alberto Escassi, couldn't capitalise on the error.

The second half saw an increase in intensity, with more goal-scoring opportunities, and Ibiza, led by another ex-Malaga player, Álex Gallar, upped the pressure.

First, he drew a fine save from Alfonso Herrero, but then, when the midfielder got another chance, he finally opened the scoring in the 67th minute with a fine long-range effort.

Ibiza also had a goal by Patrick Soko controversially ruled out for offside.

Super sub

Pellicer’s options off the bench were limited, but the introduction of Haitam two minutes after going behind proved crucial.

In the 72nd minute, the Moroccan scored a spectacular goal. Having received the ball on the right wing, he cut inside on his left foot before firing a fierce shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

The goal secured a valuable point for Malaga against a direct opponent and only served to highlight the resilience of the side who faced considerable challenges on the day.

The only bad news of the weekend was another victory for Castellón, who have now extended their lead at the top. They’re now six points above third-placed Malaga.

The Blue and Whites have a home match next: on Saturday they face struggling Alcoyano at La Rosaleda at 6pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands turn out in Malaga to protest against amnesty deal in Spain
  2. 2 Safecracking expert arrested in France for attempting to kill nightclub doorman in Marbella
  3. 3 Depleted Malaga CF bag a late point against promotion rivals
  4. 4 These are the four locations in Spain battling it out for honour of tallest Christmas tree in the country
  5. 5 These are the cursed ending numbers that have never been drawn in Spain's huge Christmas Lottery for the El Gordo jackpot
  6. 6 Each adult in Spain will spend 727 euros on average in the sales between Black Friday and January
  7. 7 Zamora, one of the last regional capitals in Spain where it is compulsory to fit a bidet
  8. 8 The village in Cadiz that sits snuggly inside a castle: but which one is it?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad