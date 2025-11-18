Sergio Pellicer on the brink after another grim night for Malaga CF

Malaga's Javi Montero was both responsible for the goal and later received a red card.

Malaga CF suffered another setback in their troubled season after losing 1–0 away to Cultural Leonesa on Monday night, a result that deepened their crisis and placed head coach Sergio Pellicer’s position under serious threat.

The visitors travelled to León needing both a win and an improved display yet achieved neither, falling to a first-half strike from Lucas Ribeiro and failing to recover despite a brief second-half surge.

Pellicer made minimal changes from the previous match against Cordoba, with Izan Merino, Rafa and Julen Lobete coming into the starting XI.

Malaga began with an organised shape and created an early chance when Lobete struck the crossbar with a fierce strike after just three minutes.

Rafa also threatened with a low strike from a tight angle, but the visitors again lacked a cutting edge in key moments.

Cultural Leonesa grew into the contest and exposed Malaga’s vulnerability to quick transitions. In the 39th minute, having just missed a chance, Ribeiro accelerated past a helpless Javi Montero, advanced clean through on the keeper, and finished low to give the hosts the lead.

Much-needed changes

Malaga entered the break needing a reaction. Pellicer responded by replacing Merino with Niño at half time and pushing his team higher up the pitch.

This produced a brighter spell in which David Larrubia and Dani Lorenzo went close, although Eneko Jauregi was offside in the latter opportunity’s build-up.

Despite increased pressure, Malaga couldn't convert territory into an equaliser and their rhythm faded as the half progressed.

Further substitutions disrupted their momentum and Cultural managed the closing stages efficiently, threatening on the counter while limiting Malaga’s incursions.

Goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero even ventured forward for a stoppage-time set piece before Murillo was sent off for needlessly denying Rafael Tresaco a clear run on goal with just seconds of stoppage time left to play.

The defeat leaves Malaga level on points with teams in the relegation zone and prompted renewed speculation about Pellicer’s future. With 15 points from a third of the season and Mirandés due at La Rosaleda on Sunday, the club’s hierarchy must now weigh the risks and benefits of a managerial change.