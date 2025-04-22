Chaotic away draw not enough as Malaga CF remain in relegation trouble

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 07:31 Compartir

Malaga CF are no longer in freefall, but nonetheless remain mired in crisis, after a chaotic 2–2 draw away at Eibar on Monday night left them just four points above the relegation zone with six matches to play.

In a match marked by treacherous conditions, the game began with nerves on both sides, Malaga reeling from three straight losses and desperate for points.

Coach Sergio Pellicer opted to persist with a back three on their visit to the Basque Country and handed surprise starts to veteran forward Dioni and academy defender Diego Murillo.

With persistent rain turning the pitch heavy and unpredictable, neither team managed to find fluency. Julen Lobete threatened early for the visitors, but Eibar soon grew into the match and they were awarded a penalty midway through the first half, only for it to be overturned by VAR.

Errors mounted, and the first half appeared destined for a stalemate—until disaster struck for Malaga. In the final minute of stoppage time, Matheus Pereira slipped a pass through a disorganised back line for Jon Bautista to round goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero and open the scoring.

Youngsters to the rescue

Pellicer responded after the break, introducing Antoñito and reverting to a four-man defence. The team’s intent was clear and Lobete and Antoñito both had chances, before a precise cross from Manu Molina was met by Murillo, whose towering header levelled the match and brought fresh belief.

Malaga’s turnaround was completed moments later when Antoñito found fellow academy product Rafa, newly on as a substitute, who struck a stunning finish to make it 2–1.

But the joy quickly turned to dismay. Barely two minutes later, Nelson Montes inadvertently headed past his own goalkeeper, handing Eibar a leveller and sapping the momentum.

The final minutes were breathless, with both sides pushing forward. Malaga looked the more dangerous but with some questionable refereeing they couldn’t force a winner.

With the point, Pellicer’s men remain in precarious territory, but Monday’s performance, particularly from the younger players, offered some positivity ahead of back-to-back home games at La Rosaleda, against Castellón and Gradada, which will no doubt be season-defining.