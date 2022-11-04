Malaga CF's mistakes lead to ninth defeat as they flounder at bottom of the league A bad pass led to a sending-off midway through the first half, which was the turning point in the away game for a Blue and Whites team that never gave up against Cartagena

Malaga CF suffered their ninth league defeat of the season, losing 2-1 away to Cartagena in their midweek clash on Thursday, 3 November. The Blue and Whites were the victims of their own mistakes, as a first-half red card conditioned the outcome of the match.

The Andalusians did well in certain periods of play but they were stricken by errors once again. The team never gave up, but their individual mistakes cost them valuable points.

Javi Jiménez was the main culprit for the team's woes. Halfway through the first half, the left-back attempted to pass the ball back to the goalkeeper, but the ball fell to a Cartagena player on the edge of the box. Esteban Burgos then rushed to bring him down, narrowly avoiding a penalty but receiving a red card for his action.

Pepe Mel had made some seven changes to his line-up, and the less regular players did well to make their mark and they also reacted well to going a man down.

Second half collapse

But Cartagena opened the scoring not long into the second-half, as they had naturally taken control of the game despite the Blue and Whites' best efforts to cause a surprise.

The visitors reacted well and equalised with half an hour to go thanks to youngster Cristian. However, Cartagena would get the last laugh with a well-constructed move that gave them the second goal and the win.

Malaga's situation has got a little bit worse, and there seems to be no end to the dark tunnel they're in, as they appear to be their own worst enemy due to their mistakes.

The Blue and Whites remain bottom of the league with just nine points from a possible 42, and will again attempt to kick-start their season on Sunday when they host Sporting at La Rosaleda on Sunday at 6.30pm.