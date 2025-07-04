Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Back-to-back home matches to kick off new season for Malaga CF

With the club remaining in the second tier, supporters are rushing to secure seats for the new season despite an increase in prices across the board

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:28

Malaga CF will open the 2025-26 Segunda season with two consecutive home games, facing Eibar and Real Sociedad B at La Rosaleda.

As an added attraction, the campaign begins the weekend of 17 August, coinciding with the city's fair.

The side's first away trip will be to Las Palmas, followed by a difficult home tie against Granada in a derby.

The season will end around 31 May away in Zaragoza.

No international breaks are planned this season, and there will be one midweek round on 1 April. The final round before the Christmas break will take place around 21 December.

More than 6,000 Malaga supporters renewed their season tickets on the first day of the club's 2025-26 campaign, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Fans completed the process either online or at the La Rosaleda ticket offices, which are currently open only to over-60s. The total includes renewals processed by 8pm that day, as well as the first batch of automatic renewals.

The club expects further increases throughout the week as more fans confirm their intention to continue for the coming season.

A small group of supporters were already waiting outside the stadium on Tuesday morning to renew in person. However, queues remained modest as most fans are not yet eligible to complete the process face-to-face.

Season ticket holders have until Sunday 27 July to renew. Online renewals are open now, while in-person renewals at La Rosaleda are permitted from 7 July onwards, except for those over 60 who can do so immediately.

Increases

This year, the club has kept its ticket categories divided into youth (up to 25), general and children's options.

Prices have risen significantly, with children's renewals increasing from 40 to 50 euros. The cheapest renewal is 121 euros for youth fans in Fondo 2, up 11 euros, while the most expensive is 462 euros in Tribuna 1, a 42-euro increase. All prices have risen by 10 per cent across the board.

That said, Malaga's season tickets include access to home matches for the men's, women's, reserve and under-19 teams, subject to availability, along with discounts at club shops and priority for away tickets. Payments can be made online, by direct debit or in cash at the stadium.

