Antonio Benítez, Malaga football club legend, dies

Antonio Benítez, “a true legend” of Malaga CF, died on Sunday 23 January, aged 79, from a longstanding respiratory illness.

Antonio Fernández Benítez was born in Alicante in 1942, but he moved to Malaga to become a legend of the La Rosaleda club and their "best coach in history". He was the only coach to lead Malaga in the Third, Second B, Second and First Divisions.

“I could have played four or five more years, even with a wheelchair. I wasn't very fast and I wasn't very strong, but I always knew how to position myself. I sensed where the ball was going to go, even if it was on the goalkeeper's kick, and I was ready there," Benítez said.

He said his illness “bored” him because it meant he could not leave his home.

His first match in Malaga was at the El Chorro Hydroelectric and he was known as 'El alicantino'. His career in the senior category included a spell with Atlético Andalucía (in the 1959-60 season), Atlético Malagueño (between 1960 and 1964) and Malaga (until 1976). He made it to the first team and never left. He played 12 seasons with 222 games (106 in the First Division and 83 in the Second Division) to become their second oldest player.

Benítez became coach to Atlético Malagueño as soon as he retired in 1976 and remained there until 1980. He joined Malaga CF in 1980 leading them to the First Division and historic wins against Real Madrid (6-2) and Atlético de Madrid (5-1). He retired from the club in 1994.