The Al-Thanis' non-appearance in court continues to create problems for Malaga CF The absence of the Sheikh and his three sons before the judge has opened the process to request international warrants for them to be arrested

The absence of Sheikh Al-Thani and his three sons from yesterday's court hearing at Ciudad de la Justicia, in Malaga city, was widely predicted. The family is currently being investigated for misappropiation, improper management and money laundering at Malaga CF.

Among those present in court yesterday were the Public Prosecutor's Office; the judge of the case, María de los Ángeles Ruiz; and Francisco Valverde, the lawyer for the Small Shareholders Association of Malaga CF (APA).

Valverde said that judge Ruiz has opened proceedings to request international arrest warrants for the involved Al-Thani family members.

What next?

This will continue to hinder Malaga, as it means that the block on the club is prolonged for an unknown period of time and any possible sale is delayed for the foreseeable future.

On paper nothing has changed, but the club remains under judicial administration, as it has been for the last two-and-a-half years, and things will stay that way until legal proceedings with the Al-Thani family advance.

Malaga's current legal status has helped them achieve economic stability and a clean-up of their accounts, but that hinders their plans to grow the team from a sporting level, which is something that the owners, which the Al-Thanis still are, have a final say in.