Álex Pastor to the rescue for wasteful Malaga CF

Sunday, 9 February 2025

In what is quickly becoming a recurring theme, Malaga CF failed to capitalise on their dominance at La Rosaleda on Saturday evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Levante in a match they should have won.

Despite creating numerous chances, the hosts once again struggled in front of goal, ultimately settling for a point earned thanks to a stunning header from Álex Pastor.

The home side began the match in explosive fashion, dictating play and fashioning several early opportunities. Within the opening 15 minutes, Malaga created numerous clear-cut chances, with Julen Lobete, Manu Molina (twice) and Carlos Puga all going close.

Malaga's relentless pressing and high-tempo play pinned Levante back, preventing the visitors from posing any real attacking threat.

However, as the match progressed, the hosts eased off slightly and their wastefulness in front of goal allowed Levante to remain in contention.

Shock lead

Eventually, the visitors took advantage. A handball by Molina inside the area from a corner gifted Levante a penalty. The referee's decision was confirmed by VAR, and Pablo Martínez calmly converted from the spot, sending Alfonso Herrero the wrong way. In the 35th minute, with their first shot on target, the visitors had taken a shock lead.

The hosts responded with renewed urgency, with David Larrubia striking the post from close range on the half volley and a series of penalty appeals waved away by the referee.

Head coach Sergio Pellicer made tactical adjustments at the break, introducing Kevin in an attempt to inject more creativity. However, Malaga's grip on the match was less pronounced in the second half, and Levante nearly doubled their lead when Martínez found himself through on goal, only to be denied by Herrero.

Frustration

As frustration mounted, Malaga finally found a breakthrough. A pinpoint cross from Molina in the 68th minute was met by Pastor, whose towering header flew into the top corner to restore parity.

The goal reinvigorated the hosts, who pressed forward in search of a winner, with late substitute Chupete adding fresh impetus. Kevin came close to snatching victory but was thwarted by the Levante goalkeeper.

When Puga was sent off for a rash challenge in stoppage time, the game was over for Malaga and they were forced to settle for a draw.

The result leaves Malaga with just two points from their last five matches, still safe from the drop but in desperate need of a turnaround in fortunes.