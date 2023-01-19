Malaga to welcome the elite of world basketball this August The city's Palacio de los Deportes will host a three-way tournament between Spain, the US and Slovenia ahead of the World Championships

Ricky Rubio attacks Kevin Durant during the last US-Spain friendly in Las Vegas. / FEB

Malaga will be the epicentre of world basketball in August as three of the world’s best teams travel to the Costa del Sol as part of their preparations for the World Championships.

Spain, the United States and Slovenia will go head to head in a three-way tournament at Malaga’s Palacio de los Deportes in mid-August, just before the start of the city’s annual Fair.

The games will take place on 11, 12 and 13 August.

Defending world champions Spain will be looking to triumph again in Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan and the side go into the tournament as one of the favourites.