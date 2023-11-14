Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga triathlete Alberto González. SUR
Malaga triathlete gives Olympic hopes a boost with an excellent showing in Chile
Triathlon

Malaga triathlete gives Olympic hopes a boost with an excellent showing in Chile

Alberto González achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish at the Triathlon World Cup held in Viña del Mar

Eugenio Cabezas

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 18:22

Compartir

The Olympic ambitions of Malaga triathlete Alberto González received a massive boost at the weekend when he achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish at the Triathlon World Cup held in Viña del Mar, Chile.

Battling back from a challenging summer marked by illness, González's hard work paid off as he finished the season with a classification that puts him within touching distance of a continental podium.

His most recent international tour began in South Korea, where he secured a commendable 25th place in Tong Yeon. Continuing his tour in Japan, the Malaga triathlete made a significant mark by claiming 12th spot in the Olympic distance event. But the grand finale of his 2023 campaign unfolded in Viña del Mar, where he showcased his prowess and secured a fourth-place finish which keeps a possible appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games within reach.

Strategy

The strategic race in Viña del Mar saw González expertly navigating the swim leg, trailing the leaders and positioning himself within the first group. However, the initial lead built in the first laps could not be maintained against the relentless pace of the second group.

In the cycling, after a challenging 20 kilometres, González emerged from the second transition as the frontrunner. However, a formidable group comprising Brazilians Manoel Messias and Miguel Hidalgo, and the Mexican Aram Peñaflor (who made up the podium), created a notable gap of over ten seconds.

So, in a gripping finish, González had to demonstrate his sprinting abilities, overtaking his rivals to secure a commendable fourth place with a time of 51:09.

For González, this season's conclusion is a well-deserved outcome, fuelling optimism for the challenges ahead as he looks to fight off fierce competition among Spanish triathletes for a spot on the Olympic team.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ten million households in Spain await decision about measures to help keep electricity and gas bills down
  2. 2 Hotel in Spain forced to pay 2,000-euro fine for scanning the identity documents of guests
  3. 3 Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights: These are the dates, times and new features for 2023
  4. 4 Famous Costa del Sol ice rink reopens, the only one in the whole of Andalucía
  5. 5 'I thought we were going to die': Residents recount horror stories of the Mijas wildfire
  6. 6 Watch as angry customer rams his car into bank cash machine in Malaga because 'it wouldn't give him money'
  7. 7 Spain's Cepsa snaps up low-cost fuel station chain Ballenoil
  8. 8 Malaga Airport closes in on achieving record-breaking 20 million passengers during 2023
  9. 9 Number of human skeletons unearthed on site of future car park in Ronda rises to 300
  10. 10 Fifty years of cultivating smaller but sweeter wild strawberries in Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad