Malaga triathlete gives Olympic hopes a boost with an excellent showing in Chile

The Olympic ambitions of Malaga triathlete Alberto González received a massive boost at the weekend when he achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish at the Triathlon World Cup held in Viña del Mar, Chile.

Battling back from a challenging summer marked by illness, González's hard work paid off as he finished the season with a classification that puts him within touching distance of a continental podium.

His most recent international tour began in South Korea, where he secured a commendable 25th place in Tong Yeon. Continuing his tour in Japan, the Malaga triathlete made a significant mark by claiming 12th spot in the Olympic distance event. But the grand finale of his 2023 campaign unfolded in Viña del Mar, where he showcased his prowess and secured a fourth-place finish which keeps a possible appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games within reach.

Strategy

The strategic race in Viña del Mar saw González expertly navigating the swim leg, trailing the leaders and positioning himself within the first group. However, the initial lead built in the first laps could not be maintained against the relentless pace of the second group.

In the cycling, after a challenging 20 kilometres, González emerged from the second transition as the frontrunner. However, a formidable group comprising Brazilians Manoel Messias and Miguel Hidalgo, and the Mexican Aram Peñaflor (who made up the podium), created a notable gap of over ten seconds.

So, in a gripping finish, González had to demonstrate his sprinting abilities, overtaking his rivals to secure a commendable fourth place with a time of 51:09.

For González, this season's conclusion is a well-deserved outcome, fuelling optimism for the challenges ahead as he looks to fight off fierce competition among Spanish triathletes for a spot on the Olympic team.