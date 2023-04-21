Malaga tennis ace Alejandro Davidovich loses tight quarter final battle against Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona Open The local player, ranked number 38 in the world, pushed the Spanish star in a match that lasted more than two hours

Alejandro Davidovich hits a forehand on the run at the Barcelona Open.

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga tennis star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has lost in a tight battle against his higher ranked compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter finals of the Barcelona Open this Friday afternoon, 21 April.

The world number 38 from Ríncon de la Victoria put up a fight against the current world number two and former number one, but lost in straight sets, 7-6 6-4.

Davidovich came back twice in the first set, initially from 1-3 and again from 3-5, to force a tiebreak which Alcaraz eventually won, seven points to five, after one hour and 15 minutes.

One service break was all Alcaraz needed to secure the second set, and the match, progressing into Saturday's semi final The event's final will be played at 4pm on Sunday, 23 April, on the centre court named after Rafa Nadal.

Davidovich's quarter final showing at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona was the fifth time the 23-year-old had reached the final eight at tournaments this year.

After Barcelona, the next stop on the ATP tour calendar in Spain will be the Mutua Madrid Open as players prepare for next month's French Open in Paris.