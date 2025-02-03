Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The presentation of the event in late January. SUR
Malaga to take centre stage in Vuelta a Andalucía centenary edition
The cycling race, also known as the Ruta del Sol, runs from 19 to 23 February and will cover more than 800 kilometres across four Andalusian provinces

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 3 February 2025, 17:27

Malaga is set to play a central role in the centenary edition of the Vuelta a Andalucía with multiple stage starts and finishes in the province. The cycling race, also known as the Ruta del Sol, runs from 19 to 23 February and will cover more than 800 kilometres across four Andalusian provinces and feature 11 mountain passes.

The first stage, considered the queen stage, will take place entirely in Malaga. It begins in Torrox and finishes at the entrance of the Nerja caves, with a mid-stage sprint in Cómpeta.

The demanding route includes five mountain passes: Alto Mirador de la Axarquía, Alto del Zurrón, Alto de Periana, Alto de Canillas and Alto de Frigiliana. The queen stage will showcase the Axarquía region, passing through several towns including Vélez-Málaga, Sayalonga and Periana.

On 22 February, the fourth stage will finish in Alhaurín de la Torre, marking its fifth time as a stage-ending location. During this stage, the peloton will cross the Kilómetro de Oro near Antequera, a strategic section with time bonuses that could influence the general classification.

The final stage, meanwhile, will take place on 23 February, starting in Benahavís, which previously hosted stage departures in 2008 and 2011. Riders will tackle two mountain passes in Malaga, including the only first-category climb of the race at Alto del Madroño before the stage moves into Cadiz province, where it will conclude in La Línea de la Concepción.

The Vuelta a Andalucía has been held 71 times since its inception in 1925, drawing top international cyclists and promoting the region’s landscapes and tourism. Organisers expect this centenary edition to attract significant interest.

