Malaga rowers win gold at the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Wales Ricardo González and Marcos Delgado rounded off an already successful event for the Spanish national team

Ricardo González and Marcos Delgado won a gold medal on the final day of the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Wales on Sunday, as the pair came in first place in double sculls.

González and Delgado, who row for Real Club Mediterráneo, had a long journey to the title. Finishing sixth in the time trial, they edged past Peru in the row-offs before going on to beat Canada in the quarter-finals, France in the semis and the United States in the final.

That title meant it was a total of three golds for Andalusian rowers for Spain at the 2022 championships, one more than their tally from last year, and they were present on six of the nine Spanish boats.