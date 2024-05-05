Malaga padel star secures first-ever win on home turf

Nacho Carmona / Marina Rivas Malaga Sunday, 5 May 2024, 23:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

Seville witnessed a dazzling display of dominance on Sunday as Bea González and Delfi Brea clinched their third consecutive championship title, solidifying their status as the duo to beat in the world of padel.

The Malaga-native, alongside her partner Brea, swept aside the world leaders with a resounding double 6-1 victory, claiming the first Premier Padel tournament of 2024 in Spain.

González and Brea's journey to victory was nothing short of remarkable. After a nail-biting semi-final where the Spanish-Argentinian pair staged a remarkable comeback from a 5-0 deficit in the third set against Tamara Icardo and Ale Salazar, they faced off in the final against the top-ranked duo, Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría.

However, unlike the gruelling match the day before, which stretched for three hours, the final proved to be a one-sided affair, with the Malaga-native and her Buenos Aires counterpart dominating proceedings from start to finish. They clinched the title in just over an hour and ten minutes.

With her advancement to the final, coupled with Gemma Triay's defeat in the semi-finals, González moved up to third in the FIP rankings, a significant milestone in her career.