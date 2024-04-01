Malaga padel star secures first trophy win of the season

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 1 April 2024, 15:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's Bea González and partner Delfi Brea have finally ended their barren spell, clinching their first Premier Padel trophy of the year at the Puerto Cabello (Venezuela) P2 championship on Sunday evening.

Despite a stellar performance last year, where the duo clinched eight titles together, including World Federation gold for Spain, trophies had eluded them so far this year.

And the journey to victory was not without its challenges. González and Brea faced a tough week, only starting their campaign at the quarter-final stage due to a withdrawal from one of their opponents, Raquel Piltcher, citing food poisoning.

Despite the unusual start, they showed their prowess by defeating formidable opponents throughout the tournament without dropping a set.

Two-hour final

In the final showdown, they encountered former world number one Ale Salazar and Tamara Icardo, currently ranked eighth and tenth, respectively. The match was fiercely contested, lasting nearly two hours. However, González and Brea displayed a solid performance, ultimately securing the title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

With this win, their first of the year, González and Brea's partnership boasts nine titles, three of which are from the Premier Padel circuit.

Currently ranked fourth, González is now eyeing third position, currently held by Gemma Triay, as her next milestone.