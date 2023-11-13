Malaga padel star adds yet another medal to her haul

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's Bea González secured an impressive fifth title of the year on Sunday as she claimed victory in the Malmö Open final.

Together with partner Delfi Brea, the duo claimed their fourth World Padel Tour title of the season in an impeccable tournament where they didn't drop a single set. In the final, they defeated the newly formed team of Sofía Araujo and Ale Salazar (6-4 and 6-3).

Although the final started off evenly matched, the tide turned in favour of González and Brea from the 3-4 point onwards as they demonstrated their defensive prowess and strong offensive play, characterised by minimal unforced errors.

A Nordic triple

The 21-year-old (22 later this month) from El Palo, who has been breaking tour records since a young age, continues to make waves among the international padel elite, consistently adding to an already impressive list of achievements.

With this latest title, she has completed a unique Nordic triple by winning titles in Sweden, Denmark and Finland in the same season.

In doing so, González has now equalled her previous highest prize tally (in 2022, with former partner Marta Ortega). That said, González and Brea's titles hold more weight, being at a higher level. Their consistency has elevated them to the third-best pair globally, with González ranked fifth individually.