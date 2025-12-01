Malaga padel legend ends 31-year career in Acapulco

Marina Rivas Monday, 1 December 2025, 10:03 Share

Malaga’s most decorated padel player, Carolina Navarro, ended her competitive career in the early hours of Friday after a straight-sets defeat in the last 16 of the Premier Padel Major in Acapulco.

The 49-year-old and her partner Melania Merino lost 6-2 and 6-2 to eighth-seeded Marina Guinart and Vero Virseda in Mexico, the country where the sport originated.

Navarro had reached the round of 16 after two strong performances that matched one of her best runs this season. But as the match slipped away, her expression grew heavier and, when it ended, she was embraced by friends and local fans. She kissed the court and left to a standing ovation.

Speaking to Premier Padel, Navarro said: "I’m really happy with what I’ve achieved. I’m leaving calm and happy because I’ve stretched my career as far as I could. I’m almost 50 and I’m here playing a Major round of 16 in Acapulco, where it all started. Finishing my career here is incredible."

She told the International Players Association that the sport has transformed since her early days. "I came from playing in clubs with wall courts and chicken-wire fences and playing in venues like today’s is incredible. The game is more physical, fast and aggressive." She added that humility, respect and fair play "can’t be lost".

Navarro retires as a former world number one with titles for Spain and across every major professional circuit.