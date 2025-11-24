Play-off spots within reach as Torremolinos return to winning ways

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 24 November 2025, 07:12 Share

Malaga province sides experienced mixed fortunes again in Group 2 of Primera RFEF over the weekend.

Juventud de Torremolinos claimed a surprise away victory in Teruel to move provisionally into sixth, while both Antequera CF and Marbella FC remain mired in relegation trouble after the latter lost again at home, and Marbella’s fixture was postponed.

Teruel 0-1 Torremolinos

After three draws on the bounce, Juventud de Torremolinos secured a vital win at Pinilla on Saturday, overcoming a resilient Teruel side with a single strike from Usse Diao just past the hour mark, assisted by Climent.

The visitors defended resolutely, particularly from set-pieces, to hold onto their lead.

Manager Antonio Calderón praised his team for a "very complete match," noting that Teruel’s late pressure failed to yield an equaliser.

Javi Cuenca was key in goal, making several critical saves, while Iván Ribeiro and Álex Camacho had near misses that could have extended the advantage.

The victory temporarily lifted Torremolinos into sixth place, finishing the weekend in eighth following Sunday’s results, just two points off the play-off places.

Antequera 0-2 Murcia

Earlier on Saturday, Antequera’s struggles continued as Murcia visited El Maulí and inflicted a second-half defeat.

Despite early chances for Marcelo, Alberto Quintana, and Luismi Gutiérrez, Antequera couldn't break the deadlock and, ultimately, Antonio David’s long-range effort and a late Pedro Benito finish sealed the win for Murcia.

Coach Abel Gómez admitted his side lacked sharpness and felt the pressure of needing points, leaving Antequera deep in relegation trouble with just three points from their last five games.

Marbella vs Atlético Madrid B – postponed

Marbella’s home match at Banús Football Center was postponed after several Atlético Madrid B players suffered food poisoning following a team meal.

No new date has been set for the rescheduled fixture, but the delay leaves Marbella facing a further challenge in climbing out of the relegation zone.