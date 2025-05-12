Malaga karateka strikes gold in European team triumph

Balbuena, right, with the rest of the winning team.

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 12 May 2025

Spain claimed gold in the men’s team kata at the European Karate Championships on Sunday, narrowly defeating Italy 42.7 to 42.4 in a tense final in Yerevan.

Among the team was Malaga-born Salva Balbuena, who celebrated the first senior international gold of his career.

Balbuena, 21, was a key figure in the Spanish lineup alongside Raúl Martín and newcomers Iván Martín and Alejandro Galán. They progressed through the tournament with wins over France and Montenegro before sealing victory against the Italians on the final day of competition.

Redemption after past near-misses

The result marked a turning point for Spain’s kata team, who had fallen short in recent major events including the World Championships in Guadalajara and the 2024 European Championships in Zadar. In both, they reached the podium but missed out on top spot.

Representing Club Goju Ryu of Torremolinos, Balbuena had previously contributed to two world bronze medals and a European silver but had never stood atop the senior podium.

He also won the European cadet title individually and has long been tipped as a rising star in Spanish karate.