Francis Silva
Malaga to host the 2029 Women&#039;s World Handball Championship
Handball

Malaga to host the 2029 Women's World Handball Championship

Spain's successful track record in hosting previous handball events played a crucial role in securing the bid for the championship

Marina Rivas

Malaga.

Friday, 19 April 2024, 19:00

Spain has been selected to host the Women's World Handball Championship in December 2029, and Malaga, it has been announced, will act as one of the host cities (alongside Galicia, Valencia and Irún) for this prestigious event.

Given its adherence to international standards, the city's Martín Carpena arena, which hosted the EHF European Cup final in 2022, is likely to serve as the primary venue.

Spain's successful track record in hosting previous handball events played a crucial role in securing the bid for the championship.

President of the Spanish Handball Federation Francisco Blázquez expressed pride in Spain's rising prominence in the global handball community, highlighting the country's commitment to excellence in organising major sporting events.

