Malaga to host the 2024 World Triathlon Championship Finals This is considered the most prestigious event on the international calendar in the discipline

The 2024 World Triathlon Championship Finals will take place in Malaga. The World Triathlon Executive Board approved the decision, which was announced on Tuesday, for the city to host to the biggest event of this discipline in the world﻿.

During the event, some of which will also take part in other municipalities in the province, the world champions will be crowned in the elite, under-23, junior and paratriathlon triathlon categories.

Also taking place will be the under-23/juniors mixed relay World Championships (and potentially paratriathlon), as well as the World Championships of standard distance by age groups, sprint distance by age groups and mixed relay by age groups.

Previous hosts of the World Championship Final, considered the jewel in the crown of the annual World Triathlon calendar, include cities such as London, Budapest, Beijing, Auckland, Chicago, Gold Coast, Lausanne, Edmonton and Abu Dhabi. This year's event will take place in Pontevedra, Galicia.

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre said: "It's great news that Malaga will host the Triathlon World Championships in 2024. The event consolidates us as a sporting destination and will demonstrate, once again, the city's capacity to attract tourists. The announcement by the Spanish Triathlon Federation puts us back on the map of international sporting competitions, which is due to the joint work of the administrations who are always on the ball and willing to join forces so that this type of event can be held here."