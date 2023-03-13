Malaga golfer Ana Peláez's excellent form continues in South Africa

The local golf star came second in the Investec South African Women's Open, part of the Ladies European Tour

Ana Peláez secured a third top-five finish in her last four tournaments by coming second in the Investec South African Women's Open, an event included in the Ladies European Tour calendar, as it concluded on Saturday.

The Malaga-born golfer finished on -18, four strokes behind local player Ashleigh Buhai, who was unstoppable in the final round.

This performance ensured that Peláez's excellent start to the season continues.

Having also come second in the Joburg Open a week previously, Peláez is now in second place in the 'Race to Costa del Sol', the order of merit of the Ladies European Tour, which comes with 250,000 euros of prize money for the top three players of the year.