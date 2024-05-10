Malaga golf course announces four charity tournaments for this summer

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 10 May 2024, 17:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

The prestigious Real Club de Golf Guadalhorce in Malaga has announced the return of its Green Solidario initiative to raise money for charity through four summer golf tournaments.

The series begins on 29 June, in aid of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). On 13 July, it supports the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, followed by the Malaga Foundation for Cancer Patient Assistance (FMAEC) on 20 July. It then concludes on 27 July, backing Rastrillo Nuevo Futuro, dedicated to child welfare.

All tournaments will take place on a Saturday and will be played in the 'stableford' format, where pairs compete to record the best score on each hole.

Those who wish to participate will be able to sign up via the course's website in due course.