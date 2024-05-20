Malaga CF finally give their fans something to cheer A resounding 3-0 win in the derby against Antequera has sealed at least a fourth-place finish

Daryl Finch Monday, 20 May 2024

For the first time since mid-March, Malaga CF finally won in front of their home fans. They did so in emphatic fashion, seeing off local rivals Antequera by three goals to nil in the local derby on Saturday evening - their last home game of the regular season.

The hosts, on the back of a poor 1-1 draw in San Fernando which had fans calling for coach Sergio Pellicer's head, looked a completely different side.

They flew out of the traps and a particularly in-form David Larrubia had the first sighter of the game with a low shot narrowly drifting wide of the near post.

The hosts sought to take advantage of Antequera's high line and did so to good effect thanks to a series of through balls. The tactic finally started to click after the half-hour mark when Roberto was sent racing through on goal, before smashing the ball practically straight down the middle of the goal past a hapless Iván Moreno.

The tactic worked again just four minutes later when Larrubia was sent through and had the presence of mind to sit the keeper on the floor before placing the ball into the corner of the net.

Early into the second half, Larrubia came close again, rattling the post with a low shot that left the keeper totally stranded.

Antequera then produced their first real chance of the game when Luismi Redondo's neat volley brought a smart reaction save low down from Alfonso Herrero.

However, the Malaga onslaught continued and they made it three with 15 minutes left on the clock when substitute Luca Sangalli stretched to connect with a cut-back from the byline to end the match as a competition.

There was, however, still time for Antequera's Pol Prats to receive his marching orders in stoppage time for an off-the-ball shove on Kevin. That only served to ramp up the crowd even further, who sent their team off into the play-offs with their best wishes after the full-time whistle.

The win ensures the Blue and Whites won't finish below fourth place. Victory in the final game of the season away at Real Madrid B next Saturday could help them seal a third-place finish if Ibiza fail to win in their match away at Recreativo Huelva.